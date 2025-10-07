Renewables Surpass Coal in Global Power Generation for the First Time, Says Report

Solar generation grew by 31%, wind increased 7.7% in first half.
Combined renewables produced more electricity than coal for the first time.
Developing nations still face hurdles expanding clean energy, says IEA report.
Solar and wind power production has outpaced electricity demand this year, and for the first time on record, renewable energies combined generated more power than coal, according to the report by the energy think tank Ember.
According to the Ember report, wind generation grew by 7.7% while global solar generation grew by a record 31% in the first half of the year. Solar and wind generation combined grew by more than 400 terawatt hours, which was more than overall global demand increased in the same period, reported AP.
The report also stated that it is possible for the world to stop relying on dirty fuels like coal and oil for power, ever though we’re using electricity than ever—as long as we keep investing in clean energy sources like including solar, wind, hydropower, bioenergy and geothermal energies.
Małgorzata Wiatros-Motyka, Senior Electricity Analyst at Ember and lead author of the study told AP that it would mean that they can keep up the pace with growing appetite for electricity worldwide.
Meanwhile, total fossil fuel generation dropped slightly, by less than 1%. “The fall overall of fossil may be small, but it is significant,” said Wiatros-Motyka. “This is a turning point when we see emissions plateauing.”
The firm analyses monthly data from 88 countries representing the vast majority of electricity demand around the world. Reasons for rising demand include economic growth, electric vehicles and data centers, rising populations in developing countries and the need for more cooling as temperatures rise.
Meeting that demand by burning fossil fuels such as coal and gas for electricity releases planet-warming gases including carbon dioxide and methane. This leads to more severe, costly and deadly extreme weather.
Global Transition Faces Hurdles
However, experts caution that while this shift indicates progress, the global transition to clean energy remains uneven.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that while renewable energy investment is expanding quickly in developed economies, many developing countries continue to face obstacles like inadequate grid infrastructure, a lack of funding, and unclear policies. Because of their affordability and ease of access, fossil fuels continue to be the primary source of electricity generation in areas such as Sub-Saharan Africa and portions of Southeast Asia.
According to the IEA, increasing the use of renewable energy in these areas is essential to achieving net-zero goals and preventing further emissions increases.