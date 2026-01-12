Rajasthan’s Renewable Projects Face Peak-Hour Shutdowns Despite New Transmission Line — Here’s Why

Over 4 GW of Rajasthan renewable capacity curtailed during peak solar hours.
Technical grid constraints and delayed infrastructure threaten project viability and investor confidence.
National reports warn structural transmission bottlenecks could hinder India’s renewable energy transition.
Despite the recent commissioning of the 765 kV Khetri-Narela transmission line, Rajasthani renewable energy developers still face significant power curtailment risks, with over 4 GW of commissioned capacity experiencing near-total shutdown during peak solar hours.
The issue was reviewed at a stakeholder meeting on December 15, 2025 which flagged that renewable projects operating under the Temporary General Network Access (T-GNA) mechanism are facing almost 100% curtailment between 11 am and 2 pm, according to people briefed on the meeting.
Curtailments have intensified since the Khetri-Narela line was operationalised on December 12, contrary to expectations that the line would ease congestion.
Grid India informed the meeting that prior to the commissioning of the Khetri-Narela line, around 3.8 GW of renewable capacity was permitted injection during peak solar hours under T-GNA, reported PTI.
Following the line's commissioning, connectivity approvals for about 4.8 GW of renewable capacity have been made effective by Central Transmission Utility of India Limited (CTUIL).
However, around 4 GW of commissioned renewable capacity continues to face peak-hour restrictions, with injection allowed only during non-peak periods in a staggered manner, they said.
According to the Sustainable Projects Developers Association (SPDA), Grid India data indicates that the Khetri-Narela line has added only about 600 MW of effective transmission margin.
The association also pointed out that while connectivity has been granted for around 5.2 GW of projects, only about 4.4 GW is operational, with nearly 850 MW of connectivity revoked, suggesting that around 1.5 GW of margin should already be available in the system. The reasons for the current scale of curtailment remain unclear, SPDA said.
Grid India cited multiple technical constraints limiting renewable evacuation from Rajasthan, including voltage oscillations at renewable energy complexes, low short-circuit ratios at pooling stations, loading constraints on the Bhadla-Bikaner 400 kV corridor, and high loading on the 765 kV Bikaner-Khetri line.
Developers warned that sustained curtailment poses a material risk to project viability, debt servicing, and investor confidence, particularly for projects still within their notified connectivity start dates but forced to operate under T-GNA due to delays in associated transmission systems.
Prolonged shutdowns also limit the operation of stabilising equipment such as static VAR generators and harmonic filters, potentially affecting grid stability.
Transmission Constraints Persist
India's transmission infrastructure has not kept up with the country's rapid growth in renewable capacity, creating structural bottlenecks that restrict power evacuation and grid utilisation.
According to a report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, despite new lines coming online, over 50 GW of renewable capacity is still stranded nationwide as a result of delayed transmission build-outs, with notable curtailments seen in states like Rajasthan.
According to reports, poor grid readiness and transmission commissioning can lower the efficient use of renewable energy and erode investor confidence in the industry.
According to a report by The Economic Times, transforming India's transmission network into a more adaptable and resilient system that can support the nation's transition to renewable energy requires a coordinated approach that combines operational enhancements, capital mobilisation and regulatory reform.
(With inputs from PTI.)