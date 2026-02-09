JK Lakshmi Cement Launches Eco-Friendly Limestone Calcined Clay Cement

Commenting on the launch, Shrivats Singhania, Deputy Managing Director, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, mentioned, “LC3 gives India an important material choice at a moment when performance, durability, and sustainability matter more than ever. The science behind this cement helps manage permeability, thermal behaviour, and long-term structural resilience, which are critical for the scale and climate conditions of today’s projects. With the start of commercial dispatches from Jaykaypuram, our priority is to ensure independent home builders and project owners benefit from the full potential of this innovation. This launch reflects our continued commitment to responsible growth, operational excellence and a more sustainable product portfolio.”