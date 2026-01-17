  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Jk cement q3 profit falls 85 to 1736 cr sales up 182 to 3463 cr

JK Cement Q3 Profit Falls 8.5% to ₹173.6 Cr, Sales Up 18.2% to ₹3,463 Cr

JK Cement reported an 8.5% drop in third-quarter profit to ₹173.6 crore, even as sales rose 18.2%

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
JK Cement Q3 Profit Falls 8.5% to ₹173.6 Cr, Sales Up 18.2% to ₹3,463 Cr
info_icon

JK Cement Ltd on Saturday reported an 8.56 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 173.61 crore during the December quarter.

It had posted a profit of Rs 189.87 crore in the year-ago period, JK Cement Ltd (JKCL) said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was up 18.18 per cent at Rs 3,463.07 crore in the December quarter. It was at Rs 2,930.28 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Tax The Rich

1 January 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

JKCL's total expenses were Rs 3,192.91 crore, up 18.42 per cent in the December quarter.

JKCL's total income, including other income, was Rs 3,509 crore during the period under review, up 17.95 per cent.

It has reported a 23 per cent volume sales growth on grey cement on a year-on-year basis to 5.36 million tonnes.

Its EBIDTA per tonne was Rs 928 as against Rs 1,022 in the quarter.

Related Content
Related Content

JKCL has a production capacity of 28.26 MTPA grey cement, 3.05 MTPA white cement and wall putty.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×