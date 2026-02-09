The action plan emphasises on waste management, dust control and cleaner mobility to reduce pollution. It suggests using electric rickshaws, e-autos and e-bikes—which together accounted for over 1.83mn daily users in November 2025, according to DMRC data—to improve last-mile connectivity at metro and RRTS stations. Road redevelopment, water sprinkling and mechanised sweeping will be the methods used by PWD, MCD, DDA and DSIIDC to control road dust. The plan also establishes deadlines for the establishment of a 1,000-tonne-per-day C&D waste plant by December 2026, the removal of legacy waste at Okhla by July 2026, Bhalswa by December 2026 and Ghazipur by December 2027. CAQM will periodically assess the progress of these projects.