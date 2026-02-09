Snow Cover in Himachal Pradesh Falls by 13%, Worsening ‘Snow Drought’: Report

With the snow drought now becoming an annual event, as reported by Mint, falling groundwater recharge is leading to other troubles later in the year, such as avalanches in Himalaya, forest fires, melting glaciers and drying up of freshwater streams. On top of it, climate change is making the Himalaya more unstable with every passing year, having grave implications not just for the 50mn people who live in the Indian Himalaya but also for the downstream.