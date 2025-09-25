Power Demand from AI Data Centres in India Could Hit 50 TWh a Year by 2030, Driven by Rapid Digital Growth

A McKinsey report revealed that the annual global demand for data centre capacity could rise at an annual rate between 19% and 22% from 2023 to 2030, to reach an annual demand of 171 to 219 gigawatts (GW), against the total current demand of 60 GW. To avoid a deficit, at least twice as much data centre capacity built since 2000 will have to be in place in less than a quarter of the time.