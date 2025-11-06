India’s EV Registrations Hit Record 2.34 Lakh in October, Two-Wheelers Lead Surge

October also proved to be a record month for the electric two-wheeler (E2W) segment due to festive season and renewed retail traction as it reported its highest monthly volumes to date at 1.44 lakh units, up 3% year over year and 37% month over month. As the price difference between EVs and ICEs narrowed, the electric passenger vehicle market—which includes e-cars and e-SUVs—also saw a spike in sales. 17,874 units were registered overall, down from 16,346 units in September of this year and 11,428 units in October of 2024.