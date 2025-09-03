India to Deploy Battery Storage Systems at Coal Plants to Balance Grid, Expand Overall Storage Capacity

The move is being planned considering the country’s current power grid landscape where thermal plants are expected to reduce output in the daytime as solar energy powers the grid with electricity and electricity supply and demand must be balanced in real time. But it is expected to maintain power capacity in evening hours when the solar generation ends. Thermal plants are not designed to start and stop suddenly since doing so is costly, wastes fuel and wears down machinery. That’s the challenge India is targeting with introduction of battery storage systems so that it can absorb excess solar power and ensure a steady power supply through thermal plants by dispatching it to the grid at a later point.