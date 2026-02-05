How to Turn the Forest Fire Season into Prevention Season

India’s Himalayan states now enter a familiar phase much earlier than they used to. Forest departments prepare for ignitions, hill towns brace for smoke and communities begin to live with disruption as if it were an unavoidable tax. What is new and deeply concerning is that this is no longer confined to the traditional pre-monsoon window. Winter fire events are increasingly being reported even in higher-altitude landscapes of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, signalling that the window of vulnerability is stretching well beyond what was once considered the “fire season”.