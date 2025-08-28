Heavy August Rains Hit Crops in Maharashtra, Force Rural Migration & Strain Cities

August rains damaged 8 lakh hectares of crops, hitting farmers severely.
Floods and losses push rural families towards cities for survival.
Migration pressures urban infrastructure already battling erratic climate impacts.
Weeks of heavy downpour has increased the farmers’ concerns as they wait to receive compensation for the massive crop damage.
According to The Hindu Businessline, excess rainfall in August has damaged crops in 187 talukas and 654 revenue circles including Marathwada, Vidarbha, Western Maharashtra, and North Maharashtra hardest hit. Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne crops were damaged across the State, with Nanded (2.85 lakh hectares) and Washim (1.64 lakh hectares) among the worst-affected districts, followed by Yavatmal (92,000 hectares) and Buldhana (89,000 hectares).
The kharif crops were at a critical stage when the downpour hit the state. Soybean, corn, cotton, bajra, sugarcane, onion, jowar and turmeric have been hit. Cotton, cultivated on over 39 lakh hectares, was in the flowering stage when rains struck. Waterlogging has severely impacted soybean grown on over 50 lakh hectares. Tur (pigeon pea) and corn farmers have also reported losses due to pest infestations and diseases.
In addition, about 7,500 hectares out of 30,000 hectares of orchards under cultivation have been hit, while urad crops in north Maharashtra have also suffered, according to the Pomegranate Association.
Heavy rains in August have damaged crops spread across 20.12 lakh acres (8.05 lakh hectares) in 19 districts spread across the geographical regions of Konkan, Western Maharashtra, North Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.
However, farmers in Marathwada and Vidarbha alleged that government officers have not visited their fields, resulting in inaccurate damage estimates. Farmer organisations have also raised concerns that insurance companies have yet to settle claims for last season’s losses amid looming fresh damage this year, reported The Hindu Businessline.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra today. Similar weather conditions have been predicted over the Madhya Maharashtra for next week.
Floods and crop damage are forcing many rural families to move to nearby cities for work.
Climate Migration & Urban Strain
According to a TOI report published on August 21, the state disaster management authority in Maharashtra reported a total of 30 deaths across the state till August 20 since August 15.
While the incessant rains have led to a flooded situation in several parts of the states, other factors that are adding to the worsening situation in Kolhapur and Sangli districts include release of water from Almatti dam and Hippargi dam. Commenting on the steps taken to prevent the issue, Prakash Abitkar told TOI, “Coordination is being done between the Maharashtra and Karnataka govts in this regard. Even if the rainfall increases, citizens should not panic and should follow the instructions of the administration. People are urged to stay safe and not drive on roads inundated with floodwaters.”
Coupled with erratic rainfall patterns and recurrent flooding, the flooding has compelled rural populations in Maharashtra and neighboring states to migrate to urban centers in search of stability.
According to HT, more than 1,550 people in four districts have been shifted to safer places amid heavy rains.
The stress on urban systems brought on by increased migration is further underscored by research from ScienceDirect that shows that urban pluvial floods in India have resulted in population displacement and substantial effects on livelihoods. The estimated annual loss from floods is about $7.4 billion.
(With inputs from PTI.)