Heavy August Rains Hit Crops in Maharashtra, Force Rural Migration & Strain Cities

While the incessant rains have led to a flooded situation in several parts of the states, other factors that are adding to the worsening situation in Kolhapur and Sangli districts include release of water from Almatti dam and Hippargi dam. Commenting on the steps taken to prevent the issue, Prakash Abitkar told TOI, “Coordination is being done between the Maharashtra and Karnataka govts in this regard. Even if the rainfall increases, citizens should not panic and should follow the instructions of the administration. People are urged to stay safe and not drive on roads inundated with floodwaters.”