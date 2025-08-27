India Warns Pakistan of Flood Risk on Humanitarian Grounds After Releasing Water from Dam Amid Monsoon Deluge

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) told Al Jazeera that it had issued an advance alert to officials in Punjab province about a surge in the Sutlej River and the risk of flooding and asserted that evacuations were underway. In a statement, it said rescuers evacuated more than 14,000 people from Kasur, while about 89,000 were moved to safer ground from the city of Bahawalnagar, near the border with India, reported Al Jazeera.