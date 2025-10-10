Climate Litigation Rises in India as Courts Uphold Right to Healthy Environment, Says Report

For instance, India’s Supreme Court recognised the right to a healthy environment and the right to be free from the adverse effects of climate change when balancing the protection of an endangered species threatened by an overhead transmission line connecting to a renewable energy project (Mk Ranjitsinh & Ors. v. Union Of India & Ors.). The Court balanced the need for a just energy transition within the context of the long-term emission reduction goals of the Paris Agreement with conservation priorities, the report said.