Delhi on Flood Alert as Yamuna Water Levels Rise Amid Hathnikund Release & Monsoon Fury

Yamuna water levels surge due to heavy monsoon and Hathnikund barrage release.
Authorities impose traffic closures, relief measures and monitor high-risk low-lying areas.
Delhi government assures citizens of full preparedness amid flood threat warnings.
The Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department issued a flood warning on September 1 following an unprecedented discharge of over 3.22 lakh cusecs from Haryana’s Hathnikund barrage—the highest this season—driven by heavy rainfall in the upper Yamuna catchment area, reported TOI.
Parvesh Sahib Singh, Cabinet Minister in the Government of NCT of Delhi wrote on X, “With over 3 lakh cusecs of water released from Hathnikund, Yamuna’s level is rising and may cross the danger mark later tonight. I want to assure every citizen—there is no need to panic. Delhi government is on high alert, teams are on the ground and we are fully committed to safeguarding every Delhiite.”
The water level of the Yamuna at Old Railway Bridge in Delhi was 205.80 metres at 8 a.m. on Tuesday (September 2, 2025), stated the CWC data, cited by The Hindu.
The CWC has predicted warned that the Yamuna’s water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) could surpass 206 meters on September 2, potentially touching 206.50 meters, the threshold for mandatory evacuations. The river level was recorded at 204.87 meters at 1 pm on September 1, standing at a level just above the warning mark of 204.5 meters and climbed to 204.94 meters by 5 pm, reported TOI.
Why This Surge is Happening?
The surge is attributed to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, compounded by significant water releases from the Hathnikund barrage.
Water from the barrage usually takes around 36 to 48 hours to reach Delhi, providing a critical window for preparations.
However, the intensity of this year’s monsoon and the volume of water released have raised fears of a repeat of the 2023 floods, which displaced nearly 25,000 people and inundated key areas like Civil Lines, Mukherjee Nagar and ITO. At 9 am on September 1, the Yamuna's discharge was recorded to peak at 3.29 lakh cusecs, reported TOI.
Measures Implemented
District Magistrate (Shahdara) Rishita Gupta ordered the closure of traffic and public movement on the ORB from 5 pm on September 2 in an official report, according to The Indian Express.
“In view of possible flooding in the Yamuna river due to an increase in its level beyond the danger mark, you are hereby directed to close down the traffic and public movement on the bridge…,” it read.
The Indian Express further reported that officials are taking measures like conducting regular awareness drives through defence volunteers in low-lying areas and requesting people to safer spots or relief camps.
Taking stock of the situation in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta told The Indian Express, “The Delhi Government and all departments are fully alert. The situation is being monitored 24 hours a day. The extensive desilting work done in Yamuna, and drains in the last six months is now showing clear benefits. All the gates are open and the water is not stagnating anywhere. The water is flowing forward unhindered at the same speed at which it is coming.”
Currently, the discharge levels are 73,619 cusec at Okhla, 69,210 cusec at the Wazirabad barrage discharge, and 1,76,307 cusec at the Hathni Kund barrage.