Yamuna Breaches Danger Mark in Delhi, Triggers Evacuations Amid Flood Fears

What’s Driving the Surge?

The rising water level in Delhi is being attributed to the huge discharges from the Hathnikund barrage, located on the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border. Due to continuous heavy rainfall in the upper catchments of the Himalayas and north-western India, the barrage recorded peak hourly releases of over 300,000 cusecs on September 1. At 9 am, the discharge touched 329,313 cusecs, more than double the August 17 peak of 178,996 cusecs, reported HT.