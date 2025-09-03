Yamuna Breaches Danger Mark in Delhi, Triggers Evacuations Amid Flood Fears

Yamuna breaches 206 meter mark in Delhi, families evacuated from flood-prone low-lying areas.
Heavy rains, massive Hathnikund releases drive surge, posing serious flooding threat.
Authorities assure precautions in place, say situation unlikely to ease before Sept 4.
The Yamuna breached the 206 meter mark in Delhi for the first time this monsoon on the evening of September 2, triggering the evacuation of families from low-lying areas. The authorities also took emergency measures across the capital and the wider National Capital Region (NCR) amid the incessant rains that continue to drench Delhi.
The river, brimming due to heavy rains upstream and large releases from the Hathnikund barrage, showed no signs of easing, raising fears of impending urban flooding, reported HT.
According to PTI, the water level touched 206.83 meters at 8 am on September 3, 1.5 meters above the danger mark. The danger mark is set at 205.33 meters and the moment water reaches 206 meters, evacuation of people from floodplains becomes necessary.
At 8 pm on September 2, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge stood at 206.3 metres, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC). The agency had also warned that the water level will continue to rise on September 3, with the possibility of breaching the critical 207-metre threshold.
According to reports, Delhi’s Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department over the past 63 years show that the Yamuna has crossed the 207-metre mark only four times, most recently in July 2023, when the river touched 208.66 metres, leading to flooding in the Capital.
What’s Driving the Surge?
The rising water level in Delhi is being attributed to the huge discharges from the Hathnikund barrage, located on the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border. Due to continuous heavy rainfall in the upper catchments of the Himalayas and north-western India, the barrage recorded peak hourly releases of over 300,000 cusecs on September 1. At 9 am, the discharge touched 329,313 cusecs, more than double the August 17 peak of 178,996 cusecs, reported HT.
CWC data shows the barrage has maintained flows above 100,000 cusecs since early hours of September 1, with levels ranging from a low of 142,024 at 6pm to 223,729 cusecs at 1 am on September 2.
Usually, water released at Hathnikund takes 36 to 48 hours to reach Delhi, implying that the surge on September 2 could be the result of releases done on the morning of September 1. Considering the high flow of water at Hathnikund, officials warned that the Yamuna in Delhi is unlikely to recede before September 4.
Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control (IFC) Minister Parvesh Verma, was on an inspection visit at the ITO barrage on September 3, assured people that there is no need to worry or panic over the rising Yamuna river levels, as the situation is under control.
“In the past six months, steps have been taken by different departments to increase the carrying capacity of the river. Currently, the situation is under control, and even if the level rises by one or two metres more, water will not enter Delhi roads like it did in 2023,” Verma told reporters.
(With inputs from PTI.)