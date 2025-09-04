Yamuna Continues to Flow Above Evacuation Mark, Third-Highest in Six Decades, Disrupts Life in Delhi

Yamuna water level at 207.46 m, above evacuation mark in Delhi.
Over 14,000 people evacuated; relief camps set up across affected areas.
Traffic diversions, waterlogging, and metro disruptions impact daily life.
The Yamuna River in Delhi continued to flow above the danger mark, the third highest ever recorded in 63 years, at 207.46 meters at 11 am, on September 4. Several low-lying areas around the river have been flooded as water entered some of the relief camps set for evacuees in the national capital, officials told PTI.
They added that the level is expected to begin receding gradually, though floodwaters continue to inundate nearby areas and relief camps. According to official data, the water level was recorded at 207.48 metres between 6 am and 7 am.
Floodwaters also reached near Delhi Secretariat, which encompasses the offices of the Chief Minister, cabinet ministers and key bureaucrats. In addition, the areas in Shri Marghat Wale Hanuman Baba Mandir near Kashmere Gate and in the vicinity of Vasudev Ghat were also flooded.
The flood control bulletin issued on Wednesday evening said that the water level of Old Railway Bridge will be 207.48 metres at 8 am and is likely to fall after that.
The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.
According to the revenue department, while 8,018 people have been moved to tents, 2,030 have been shifted to 13 permanent shelters.
The government has stressed that there is no need to panic and it is keeping a round the clock vigil on the situation.
NDRF personnel rescued people stranded in flooded regions, including some in relief camps that were inundated due to the rising Yamuna levels. At some places in Yamuna Bazar and Mayur Vihar Phase I, it was a double whammy for people. They had to leave their homes due to flooding and then shift to shelters at government schools after the tents were also inundated, reported PTI.
Impact on Daily Life
The increasing water levels in Yamuna River have severely disrupted the routines across Delhi. Authorities have implemented traffic curbs and diverted traffic on major roads including around Signature Bridge, Rajghat, Outer Ring Road and key junctions—to protect commuters from flooded zones. Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible, though the station remains operational with alternate routes in place.
Meanwhile, according to reports, waterlogging along riverbanks has affected both residential and commercial areas and have accelerated evacuation efforts. Over 14,000 people have been evacuated so far, officials told NDTV, with rescue operations continuing. Relief camps have been set up at ITO, Mayur Vihar, and Geeta Colony.
In 2023, when the city was hit by severe flooding, the Yamuna's level rose to 208.66 metres. In 1978, the water level reached 207.49 metres. In 2010, its level rose to 207.11 metres, and in 2013 to 207.32 metres.
(With inputs from PTI.)