Radio Isn’t Dying — It Just Got Its Voice Back.

New Delhi, 25th August 2025 – In an industry-first audio campaign that blended legacy, speculation, and public participation, Fever Network has pulled off one of the boldest brand storytelling moves in Indian radio — and it all started with one question:
Who truly deserves the mic in 2025?
Launched as “Bring Back the OGs,” the campaign kicked off with a teaser video from Fever Network CEO Ramesh Menon, urging India to help identify the voices that once defined the golden age of radio. This wasn’t a casting call. It was a tribute. A call to action. And a powerful signal to the country that radio wasn’t dying — it was just waiting for its icons to return.
The internet responded.
From thousands of listener suggestions and celebrity shoutouts to fan theories and radio nostalgia flooding Instagram, DMs, and LinkedIn — the campaign unlocked a wave of engagement across platforms.
And now, after weeks of buzz, build-up, and speculation, the OG mic has officially been handed over.
RJ Sarthak now hosts The Sarthak Frequency on 104 Fever FM, every weekday from 7 to 11 AM
RJ Hrishi K goes live with The Good Morning Show with Hrishi K on 94.3 Radio One International, every weekday from 8 AM to 12 Noon
“This campaign was built on a belief — that radio still matters, if you put the right voice behind the mic,” said Ramesh Menon, CEO – Audio Business at HT Media Ltd.
“We didn’t just bring shows back. We brought back the feeling of tuning in, of pausing for a voice that actually connects. This is legacy in motion.”
With this launch, Fever Network has reinstated its morning dominance through two shows that reflect both mass culture and elite curation — while reminding the industry that audio still has the power to move culture, build community, and drive recall.
About Fever Network:
Fever Network (HT Media Ltd.) comprises four leading radio brands — Fever FM, Radio Nasha, Punjabi Fever, and Radio One — spanning 22 stations across 15 cities. With a listener base of over 35 million and a format mix that includes CHR, retro Bollywood, Punjabi, and international content, Fever Network remains one of India’s most influential and dynamic audio platforms.