Panic At The Stovetop

While U.S.-Israel-Iran tensions dominated headlines, a stealth crisis hit Indian kitchens. Daily LPG bookings—normally 55.7 lakh—exploded to 88.8 lakh on March 13, easing to 77 lakh after government pleas and fixes.
This wasn't a supply glitch. It was pure panic buying: families stocking up on instinct.
The Hidden Risk
India imports 60% of its LPG, with 90% funneled through the Strait of Hormuz. That's three in five cylinders riding one risky sea lane. Geopolitical snarls slowed tankers, and shortages rippled straight to households and shops.
Government's Quick Pivot
India struck back fast. Using emergency powers, it shifted refinery output from petrochemicals to cooking gas. Propane/butane yields jumped 25-30% in days, per refiners and ministry updates. Distributors pumped out 50 lakh cylinders daily—logistics held strong.
Households got priority, stabilizing stoves nationwide.
The Trade-Off Hits Businesses
Commercial users paid the price. Restaurants, cloud kitchens, hotels, and MSMEs faced slashed allocations and black-market spikes for 19-kg cylinders. Many scaled back or shuttered temporarily. Raids curbed hoarding, but hospitality's pain lingers.
Resilience Under Fire
India's holding firm: households first, commercial rationing, and new import paths beyond the Gulf. The real takeaway? Not just survival—true grit.