  1. home
  2. News
  3. Workplace bias maternity breaks result in over 20 gender pay gap say 45 professionals report

News

Workplace Bias, Maternity Breaks Result in Over 20% Gender Pay Gap, say 45% Professionals: Report

More than half of the professionals (51%) identified maternity breaks as the single biggest reason behind the gender pay gap in India, while 27% pointed to workplace bias

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Freepik
Women Workforce Photo: Freepik
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A Naukri survey found 45% of respondents believe India has over 20% gender pay gap.

  • 51% cited maternity breaks as the biggest reason; 27% pointed to workplace bias.

  • Both men and women shared this view, especially in IT (56%), pharma (55%), and auto (53%).

  • Pay gap impact most visible among professionals with 5–15 years’ experience, when maternity breaks are common.

Almost every one in two respondents (45%) in a survey said they believe that there is over 20% gender pay gap in the country mainly due to career breaks after children and workplace bias, a report said on Thursday.

More than half of the professionals (51%) identified maternity breaks as the single biggest reason behind the gender pay gap in India, while 27% pointed to workplace bias, the way women are perceived at work, as the primary cause.

Importantly, the report found that both men and women share this view and this belief was strongest in IT (56%), pharma (55%), and automobile (53%).

The impact of career breaks is especially evident among professionals in the 5-10 years (54%) and 10-15 years (53%) experience brackets, life stages when maternity breaks are most common, added the report.

This Naukri report is based on a survey among over 20,000 professionals across 80 industries and eight cities.

null - Bharti Group
Sunil Mittal's Family Office Ends Talks With Haier India; Chinese Firm May Go For IPO

BY Outlook Business Desk

Further among the sectors, half of all professionals surveyed (50%) flagged IT as the industry with the widest gender pay gap, far outpacing real estate (21%), FMCG (18%), and banking (12%), said the report.

Geographically, India's technology hubs, Hyderabad (59%) and Bengaluru (58%), reported the highest concerns about IT pay inequities, it said.

Sectors like aviation (57%), education (52%), and IT (50%) reflected sharper perceptions of inequality, traditional industries such as oil & gas and retail offered a more positive outlook.

In oil & gas, more than 1 in 4 respondents said the gap was negligible (0-5%), the report added.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×