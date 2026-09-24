West Bengal Govt To Unveil New Industrial Land Policy Ahead Of Durga Puja: Suvendu

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said the state government will unveil its new industrial land policy ahead of the Durga Puja next month, with provisions for land pooling, direct purchase and a single-window system to facilitate investments.
Addressing a programme to hand over around 580 acres of land to 33 industrial projects, Adhikari said the draft policy has already been prepared, and it aims to simplify the process of acquiring and developing land for industry.
The CM also said his government was in talks with top companies, and that Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani had assured him the group would invest in multiple sectors in West Bengal.
"I met Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai. He assured me that they will invest here in four-five sectors, and a company team will visit West Bengal next week," Adhikari said.
Speaking on the occasion, Industry Minister Tapas Roy said the 33 projects for which land was handed over entail a total investment of around Rs 60,000 crore, and have the potential to generate nearly 62,000 jobs.
The projects have to be completed within three years, officials said.
"We will introduce the new industrial policy before Durga Puja. It will have provisions for direct land purchase, land pooling and a single-window system. There will also be provision for incentives linked to employment generation. We want to create a business-friendly and industry-friendly environment in the state," Adhikari said.
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The chief minister also asserted that the state had learnt from the problems faced by the industry over land-related issues in the past.
"We are not going to misuse our power through the police. We are not here to disturb investors or farmers. We want to create an environment where both investors and landowners are protected," Adhikari said.
Adhikari said his government was providing land for industry through direct purchase and land pooling rather than acquisition, which he said was a contrast to the previous Left Front regime that “destroyed 54,000 small and medium industries, including jute mills, across the state” during its 34-year rule.
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He cited the Haldia Development Authority's 2006 acquisition notice as an example of a "very negative" land policy under the earlier Left Front government.
The CM also criticised the erstwhile TMC government for its land policy.
Adhikari described the economic condition of the state as "very poor" and akin to "bankruptcy", while announcing the industrial policies to boost investment in the state.
He also slammed the previous Left Front and TMC governments for "doing away" with industrial incentives.
"In the last two years, the previous government removed the incentive policy... the word incentive completely vanished. But, the BJP government has reintroduced incentives with Rs 5,000-crore provision in our budget," the chief minister said.
Adhikari urged industrialists to invest in West Bengal, which he said has adequate land and logistical advantages, and connected to neighbouring countries through road, rail and ports.
He also referred to the proposed 2,000-bed Adani hospital in New Town, saying that industrial groups were expressing interest in investing in the state.
Among the 33 projects is a first private sector integrated defence manufacturing project in the non-shipbuilding segment, with Jupiter Defence Private Ltd allotted around 256 acre at the Phase-II Industrial Park at Raghunathpur in Purulia, to set up the facility, the officials added.