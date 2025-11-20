US–India Strike Defence Deal: $93 Million Worth of Javelin Missiles, Excalibur Projectiles Approved

The US has approved two Foreign Military Sales to India worth $93 million, covering M982A1 Excalibur tactical projectiles and FGM-148 Javelin missile systems.
The deal aims to boost India’s precision-strike capability, strengthen deterrence, and integrate seamlessly with existing force structures.
Washington says the sale aligns with its goal of deepening defence ties with India and enhancing Indo-Pacific stability, though it is independent of QUAD’s non-military framework.
India and the US have struck a major defence deal after Washington approved two significant military sales—Excalibur projectiles and Javelin missile systems—worth $93 million, according to the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA). The Javelin Missile System and related equipment are projected to cost $45.7 million, while the Excalibur projectiles and associated equipment will cost around $47.1 million.
“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the U.S.–Indian strategic relationship and improve the security of a major defence partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions,” the DSCA said in a statement.
Details of the Deal: Excalibur to Boost Precision Capacity
According to the agency, New Delhi had requested the purchase of up to 216 M982A1 Excalibur tactical projectiles. Arlington-based RTX Corporation will be the principal contractor. According to The Economic Times, the package also includes a range of non-major defence equipment, such as Portable Electric Fire Control Systems with Improved Platform Integration Kits, US government technical assistance, technical data, repair-and-return services, and logistics and programme support.
The DSCA said the procurement will enhance India’s ability to meet current and future threats by providing precision-strike capability, increasing “first strike accuracy” within its brigades. The systems can be integrated into India’s existing force structure without difficulty.
100 Javelin Missiles to Deter Regional Threats and Strengthen Homeland Security
India has also sought 100 FGM-148 Javelin rounds, one fly-to-buy missile, and 25 Lightweight Command Launch Units (LwCLU) or Block-1 Command Launch Units. The package includes training aids, simulation rounds, battery coolant units, technical manuals, and other logistical elements. The DSCA said the proposed sale will strengthen India’s homeland defence and deter regional threats.
Strategic Context
The US government emphasised that the sale aligns with Washington’s broader objective of deepening defence ties with India, particularly in the Indo-Pacific. While the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) is not a military alliance and does not govern bilateral arms sales, cooperation within the grouping reflects the shared US–India goal of countering China’s expanding influence. The approvals also reinforce Washington’s long-term commitment to supporting India’s defence modernisation and deterrence posture.