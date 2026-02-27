Jack Dorsey’s Block To Lay Off 4,000 Employees Over AI-Led Efficiency

“I chose the latter. Repeated rounds of cuts are destructive to morale, to focus, and to the trust that customers and shareholders place in our ability to lead. I’d rather take a hard, clear action now and build from a position we believe in than manage a slow reduction of people towards the same outcome. A smaller company also gives us the space to grow our business the right way, on our own terms, instead of constantly reacting to market pressures,” he wrote on X.