Supreme Court Directs Expert Panel to Define Aravalli Hills, Allows Lawful Mining

Supreme Court asks ministry to propose experts defining Aravalli hills, ranges.
Only lawful mining permitted as ambiguities in definition remain unresolved.
Panel to ensure significant ecosystems continue receiving environmental protection safeguards.
The Supreme Court on February 26 asked the Environment Ministry and other stakeholders to suggest names of domain experts for the panel which would define the Aravalli hills and ranges and observed that only lawful mining would be allowed in the region, reported PTI.
The top court, on December 29, took note of the outcry over the new definition of the Aravallis and kept in abeyance its November 20 directions that accepted a uniform definition of these hills and ranges. IT also stalled all mining activities.
It remarked that there was a need to resolve “critical ambiguities” including whether the criteria of 100-metre elevation and the 500-metre gap between hills would strip a significant portion of the range of environmental protection.
On February 26, a top court Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymala Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi extended its earlier stay order for the time being.
During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for a litigant, said the litigant company has a valid mining licence, and it had won the right to mine after a protracted battle and now, because of the order of this court, the same has been stalled.
“We will allow lawful mining only..let the experts tell us (the definition). We will cross all bridges and reach the right destination,” the CJI said.
The Bench also asked lawyer Jay Cheema to assist it in the hearing of the case. Senior advocate K Parmeswar is already assisting the Bench as an amicus curiae.
“We request the ministry (Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change) to suggest a panel of domain experts along with their profiles. Senior counsels are also requested to give profiles of some eminent domain experts for the purpose of constituting the committee, as was observed by this court,” the Bench said.
Aravalli Range Defined
The top court had, on November 20, 2025, accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges and banned the grant of fresh mining leases inside its areas spanning Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat until experts’ reports are out.
It had accepted the recommendations of a committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on the definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges to protect the world’s oldest mountain system.
The committee had recommended that “Aravalli Hill” be defined as any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief, and that “Aravalli Range” be a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other.