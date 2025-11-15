  1. home
Tenneco Clean Air India's ₹3,600 Cr IPO Subscribed Nearly 59 Times on Final Day

PTI
Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd subscribed nearly 59 times on the final day of share-sale Photo: FreePik
The initial public offer of Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd, part of US-based Tenneco Group, subscribed nearly 59 times on the final day of share-sale on Friday, led by heavy demand from institutional buyers.

The company's ₹3,600 crore IPO got bids for 392 crore (3,92,21,37,751) shares as against 6.66 crore (6,66,66,666), shares on offer, translating it to 58.83 times subscription, as per NSE data.

The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 166.42 times subscription, while Non Institutional Investors part subscribed 40.74 times. The segment for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 5.11 times subscription.

Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd is set to float its IPO - FreePik
Tenneco Clean Air India Sets IPO Price Band at ₹ 378-397/Share; Eyes Valuation of ₹ 16,000 Cr

BY PTI

Tenneco Clean Air India said it has raised ₹1,080 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale by promoter Tenneco Mauritius Holdings Ltd, with no fresh equity issuance. The company has raised its issue size to ₹3,600 crore from the earlier planned ₹3,000 crore, according to the draft papers filed in June.

Tenneco Mauritius Holdings Ltd, Tenneco (Mauritius) Ltd, Federal-Mogul Investments BV, Federal-Mogul Pty Ltd, and Tenneco LLC are the promoters of the company.

Tenneco Clean Air India manufactures and supplies critical, highly engineered, technology-intensive clean air, powertrain, and suspension solutions tailored for Indian original equipment manufacturers and export markets.

