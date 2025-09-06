Tata Motors to Pass Full GST Cut to Buyers from Sept 22, Cuts Models Price By Up To ₹1,55,000

Tata provided a model-wise guide to likely maximum reductions, saying key moves include the Tiago (up to Rs 75,000), Tigor (up to Rs 80,000), Altroz (up to Rs 110,000), Punch (up to Rs 85,000), Nexon (up to Rs 155,000), Curvv (up to Rs 65,000), Harrier (up to Rs 140,000) and Safari (up to Rs 145,000). The company advised customers to check with dealers for exact, variant-level price changes once the new tax rules are applied.