News

Why Qatar’s Sovereign Fund Is Taking Byju’s to Karnataka HC over $249 Mn - Explained

Qatar Holding, a unit of the Qatar Investment Authority, has moved the Karnataka High Court to enforce an SIAC arbitration award against Byju’s founder and his investment entity. The dispute arises from alleged defaults on a $150 million loan tied to the Aakash acquisition, with the fund seeking measures to secure assets and ensure repayment