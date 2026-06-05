Stock Markets Hold on to Gains Post RBI Policy, Measures to Support Rupee

Commenting on the MPC decisions, Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "RBI expectedly kept the rate and stance unchanged, while highlighting the amplified risks on the inflation front. We expect 50bp of rate hike beginning in October. On the positive side, the measures taken by the RBI to attract capital would help ease pressure on the INR." In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower.