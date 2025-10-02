Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Propels Him Into Billionaires Club: Check His Net Worth

Shah Rukh Khan joins the billionaires club with a net worth of ₹12,490 crore.
The list, prepared by Hurun Research Institute, ranks him above Bollywood peers like Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan, and Karan Johar.
SRK’s wealth is driven by Red Chillies Entertainment, while Juhi Chawla and family are second with ₹7,790 crore from their stake in KKR.
Shah Rukh Khan has joined the billionaires club with a net worth of over ₹12,000 crore, according to the Hurun India Rich List 2025 released on Wednesday. The list, prepared by the Hurun Research Institute, places the Bollywood superstar at the top among his peers, followed by Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan, and Karan Johar.
“Shah Rukh Khan and family top the list with a wealth of ₹12,490 crore, powered by Red Chillies Entertainment’s diverse ventures,” the report said. Juhi Chawla and family ranked second with ₹7,790 crore, thanks to their stake in IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which is also partly owned by SRK.
Hrithik Roshan secured the third spot with ₹2,160 crore through his brand HRX, while Karan Johar followed at ₹1,880 crore via Dharma Productions. Amitabh Bachchan and family rounded off the top five with a wealth of ₹1,630 crore, backed by various investments, according to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025.
SRK first appeared on the 2024 Hurun India Rich List with a wealth of ₹7,300 crore at the age of 58. Beyond acting, he co-owns Red Chillies Entertainment and KKR. With 43.9 million followers on X and 48.6 million on Instagram, he remains one of the most followed Indian celebrities.
In 2024, Khan won his first National Award for Best Actor for Jawan, released in 2023, which went on to become one of Indian cinema’s biggest blockbusters, grossing ₹1,000 crore at the domestic box office.
What Does Shah Rukh Khan Own?
According to earlier media reports, Khan owns an extensive list of assets across Mumbai, Delhi, Dubai, London, and Los Angeles. He also reportedly maintains a luxury car collection.
At the top of this list is his iconic sea-facing mansion in Bandra, Mumbai, called 'Mannat', estimated to be worth ₹200 crore. His real estate portfolio further includes properties in London’s Park Lane, Beverly Hills, Dubai, Alibaug, and Delhi.
Apart from these, Shah Rukh Khan's family office recently participated in a ₹150 crore funding round for Venture Catalysts, a prominent Indian startup accelerator. Earlier, a technology-first entertainment startup, Mythik raised $15 million in seed funding, with SRK's family office as a lead investor.
They have also co-invested ₹1 billion alongside 28 other investors in Ashika Group, a financial services firm.
Ambani Tops India’s Richest List
The Hurun India Rich List 2025 features 1,687 individuals with a wealth of ₹1,000 crore or more, up by 148 from last year. India now has 358 billionaires whose combined wealth stands at ₹167 lakh crore—nearly half of the nation’s GDP.
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani leads the list with ₹9.55 lakh crore, followed by Gautam Adani at ₹8.14 lakh crore. Mumbai continues to be India’s billionaire hub with 451, followed by Delhi and Bengaluru.
The report also highlights the rise of self-made entrepreneurs, who make up 66% of the list. Notably, Aravind Srinivas of AI startup Perplexity became the youngest billionaire at 31, while Dr Garima Sawhney of Pristyn Care emerged as the youngest self-made woman billionaire.