Zohran Mamdani Sides With Striking Starbucks Workers, Urges Boycott

New York City’s incoming mayor Zohran Mamdani has backed striking Starbucks workers.
His call comes amid a nationwide strike by Starbucks Workers United, demanding a ‘fair contract’.
The open-ended walkout spans over 40 US cities.
New York City’s incoming mayor Zohran Mamdani has come out in support of Starbucks workers in the US. Last week, he urged his followers on X (formerly Twitter) to stop buying “any Starbucks”.
The post came against the backdrop of a nationwide strike for a ‘fair contract’ organised by Starbucks Workers United. The union launched an open-ended strike across more than 40 US cities on November 13. The walkout coincides with Starbucks’ Red Cup Day, its annual holiday giveaway, which the union has rebranded as part of its “Red Cup Rebellion”.
In support, Mamdani wrote, “Starbucks workers across the country are on an Unfair Labor Practices strike, fighting for a fair contract. While workers are on strike, I won’t be buying any Starbucks, and I’m asking you to join us. Together, we can send a powerful message: No contract, no coffee.”
Earlier at a rally, New York’s mayor-elect also criticised Starbucks’ leadership, questioning CEO Brian Niccol’s substantial compensation amid what he described as stagnant conditions for workers.
Starbucks has acknowledged the protests but said the effect on operations remains limited, noting that fewer than 4% of its stores are unionised. The company said Red Cup Day sales were performing strongly.
The union says the strike aims to push the company back to the bargaining table, citing stalled negotiations, unfair labour practice allegations, and demands for better pay, stable schedules, and consistent hours.
“Starbucks continues to stonewall us during contract negotiations. It’s time to get this done so we can all move forward,” the union said on its website. Starting in 2021 with just one unionised shop in Buffalo, New York, Starbucks Workers United has grown to represent thousands of baristas across 550 outlets out of around 17,000 in the US.
A Reuters report says the union has lodged more than 1,000 complaints with the US National Labor Relations Board.
Starbucks maintains that it already provides competitive wages and benefits, arguing that many employees earn above-average hourly pay.