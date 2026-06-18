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SBI to Raise ₹60,000 Cr in FY27 Via Bonds

The bank will raise funds in FY27 via bonds and Basel III-compliant debt, through public offer or private placement

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PTI
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SBI to Raise ₹60,000 Cr in FY27 Via Bonds
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State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹60,000 crore in the current fiscal through the issue of debt instruments.

The funds would be raised either in rupee and /or any other convertible currency by issue of debt instruments like long-term bonds, Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 Bonds and Basel III compliant Tier 2 Bonds.

The funds would be raised through public offer or private placement mode to Indian and /or overseas investors during FY27, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

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Shares of SBI were trading at ₹1,040.25, up 1.39% over previous close on BSE.

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