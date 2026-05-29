Rupee Rises 5 Paise to 95.53 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

"The RBI has already been using several tools to stabilise the rupee, including liquidity operations, forex management measures and steps to curb speculative positions. But if pressure on the currency continues, interest rates could eventually become the next line of defence," Pabari said, adding that "the upcoming RBI policy meeting between June 3 and June 5 has become extremely important." "As long as global risk sentiment continues improving and crude oil prices remain under control, the rupee could gradually appreciate toward the 94.50–94.80 region in the near term.