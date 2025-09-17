PM Modi's 75th Birthday: A Look at How the Economy Performed Under His Reign

India’s GDP Performance

Since PM Modi came to power in 2014, India's GDP growth rate has mostly seen a steady rise with just one hiccup in the year 2020-21 when the rate fell to a staggering -5.8%. Besides that, India's GDP has been growing at 6.5% per annum on average under Modi while nominal GDP has tripled from around ₹106.57 lakh crore in 2014-15 to ₹331.03 lakh crore in 2024-25. In addition to that, there has been a rise in India's Gross Value Added (GVA). While in 2014 it was $1.88 trillion, the same almost doubled to $3.55 trillion in 2024.