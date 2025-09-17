As PM Modi Turns 75, a Closer Look at the Assets Behind India’s Most Powerful Leader

PM Modi’s assets stand at just over ₹3 crore, dominated by a fixed deposit of ₹2.86 crore with SBI.
He owns no land, houses, or vehicles.
Annual income rose to ₹23.56 lakh in FY23, more than doubling from ₹11.14 lakh in FY19.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 75 today, the spotlight is not only on his political journey but also on the life of relative simplicity. Born on September 17, 1950 in Vadnagar, Gujarat, Modi’s rise from modest beginnings to three consecutive terms as the country’s Prime Minister is often told as a story of grit, discipline and unrelenting ambition.
Yet, behind the image of a leader who commands the global stage lies a surprisingly modest man. According to his latest election affidavit filed in 2024, the Prime Minister owns assets worth just over ₹3 crore. The bulk of this, around ₹2.86 crore, sits in a fixed deposit with the State Bank of India.
His liquid cash holdings are minor, with ₹52,920 in hand and a little over ₹80,000 spread across two bank accounts in Gandhinagar and Varanasi. Beyond this, he owns National Savings Certificates worth around ₹9 lakh and holds life insurance policies valued at under ₹2 lakh. His only jewellery is four plain gold rings, together worth a little under ₹3 lakh. Unlike many in public life, Modi does not own any land, houses, vehicles or commercial property, a fact that has remained consistent through his two decades at the forefront of Indian politics.
His income has risen in recent years, climbing to ₹23.56 lakh in 2022-23, up from ₹11.14 lakh in 2018-19. Even so, his financial portfolio remains understated, focused almost entirely on traditional, low-risk savings instruments such as bank deposits and NSCs.
This simplicity in personal wealth sits in sharp contrast with the scale of his political influence. Modi served three consecutive terms as Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014 before moving to New Delhi as India’s 14th Prime Minister. Since then, he has taken over three consecutive victories in 2014, 2019 and 2024, reshaping India’s political and economic landscape.
From flagship schemes like Make in India, Digital India and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, to controversial reforms such as demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax, Modi's leadership has left a deep imprint on the country.