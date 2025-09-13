PM Modi Unveils Rs 9,000-Crore Development Push for Mizoram and the Northeast

Modi announced projects worth ₹9,000 crore in Mizoram, spanning roads, bridges, and the state’s first railway line.
Connectivity projects like the Chhimtuipui River Bridge aim to cut travel time and boost trade links with southern districts.
Modi highlighted recent wider reforms, stressing GST relief, healthcare access, and India’s 7.8% Q1 growth.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled a raft of infrastructure and development projects worth over ₹9,000 crore in Mizoram, reflecting the government’s focus on the Northeast as a driver of growth.
Among the projects inaugurated were the Thenzawl–Sialsuk Road, the Khankawn–Rongura Road, and a 30 TMTPA liquefied petroleum gas bottling plant of Indian Oil Corporation at Mualkhang. Modi also inaugurated Mizoram’s first railway line, the Bairabi–Sairang route along with the Sairang station, and flagged off three long-distance trains, including a Rajdhani Express service linking Aizawl to Delhi.
The Prime Minister laid the foundation for the Aizawl western bypass road (45 km) and the Chhimtuipui River Bridge on the Lawngtlai–Siaha Road, part of the Kaladan Multimodal Transit framework. The bridge is expected to improve access to the southern districts of Lunglei, Siaha, and Lawngtlai, significantly cutting travel time to the state capital.
Sports infrastructure also featured in the list of announcements, with Modi laying the foundation stone for a Khelo India Multipurpose Indoor Hall. Praising Mizoram’s sporting talent, particularly in football, Modi said the initiative would open up more opportunities for the state’s youth.
The Prime Minister also spoke about the broader reforms under his government, including lower GST rates on essentials and reduced costs for healthcare and insurance. He said these changes have particularly benefited poorer households.
On the national growth, Modi stated that India’s economy grew by 7.8% in the first quarter of FY26, the fastest among major global economies. “For 11 years we have worked to bring development to the Northeast,” he said. “Today, the region is not just integrated, it has become one of India’s growth engines.”