PM Modi Meets Xi Jinping at SCO Summit, Here's The Key Takeaways

Modi and Xi met for the first bilateral in seven years on the SCO sidelines.
Talks focused on easing border tensions, flight resumption, and people-to-people ties.
Meeting carried symbolic value, but little in terms of concrete outcomes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first bilateral talks in seven years on August 31, meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin.
The encounter, lasting just under an hour, comes at a crucial juncture for both nations. India is navigating US President Donald Trump’s fresh 50% tariffs on its exports while balancing its strategic partnership with Moscow, while Beijing faces its own strained ties with Washington. Against this backdrop, the optics of Modi and Xi coming together symbolizes two Asian giants attempting to move past hostilities towards more diplomatic ties.
Border Calm after Galwan
Modi emphasised that border disengagement had created space for peace and dialogue, marking a clear contrast with the bitter aftermath of the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes. “Last year in Kazan, we had very fruitful discussions which gave a positive direction to our relations. After the disengagement on the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability has been created,” he told Xi.
Both leaders welcomed the agreement reached by their Special Representatives on border management, a sign that the military standoff, while not resolved, is being contained.
Resumption of Flights, Kailash Mansarovar Yatra
The Indian prime minister pointed to the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and the restart of direct flights between the two countries as tangible signs of progress. These moves, though modest, are designed to rebuild confidence among citizens and restore a sense of normalcy in people-to-people exchanges.
Cooperation Beyond Borders
Looking beyond bilateral issues, Modi framed India–China engagement as having global significance. “The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity,” he said. He added that relations must rest on “mutual trust, respect and sensitivity.”
Xi echoed that view, describing the two countries as 'ancient civilisations' and pillars of the Global South. He said it was the 'right choice' for India and China to be friends and partners, calling for the 'dragon and the elephant' to come together in the interest of global progress.
Symbolism Outweighs Substance?
While the meeting carried heavy symbolism, analysts cautioned against reading it as a breakthrough. For now, the encounter is more about tone than concrete outcomes, though the nearly hour-long dialogue was significant given the years of hostile ties between the two nations.
For Modi, the visit follows a $68 billion investment pledge from Japan, a sign that India is broadening its partnerships even as it seeks space to talk with Beijing. For Xi, the bilateral was a chance to present China as a stabilising force at a summit designed to showcase non-Western solidarity.