PM Modi Calls for Identifying 100 Target Products to Reduce Import Dependence; Centre, States to Work Together

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Centre and state governments to come together and identify 100 products for domestic manufacturing to reduce import dependence, reports said. His remarks come amid the backdrop of accelerating self-reliance in the economy, in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.
Addressing the 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi, Modi also noted India’s potential to become the world’s food basket. He said that to achieve this potential, the country needs to shift to high-value agriculture, dairy, and fisheries, with a focus on exports.
Drawing parallels with the PM Dhan Dhanya Scheme, which identifies 100 districts with lower productivity, he urged states to identify the lowest 100 districts and work on addressing the issues around the low indicators. He highlighted that the conference marked a decisive step in strengthening the spirit of cooperative federalism and deepening Centre–State partnership to achieve the Viksit Bharat goals.
Modi emphasised that India must strive for economic self-reliance with zero defect in products and minimal environmental impact, making the label “Made in India” synonymous with quality. He also highlighted the aim to strengthen the country’s commitment to “Zero Effect, Zero Defect.”
National Manufacturing Mission
Modi said that the government will soon launch the National Manufacturing Mission (NMM), which is aimed at creating ease of doing business, especially with respect to land, utilities, and social infrastructure, a report by The Economic Times said. He also urged states to encourage manufacturing as well as strengthen the services sector.
As per reports, Modi has called for greater emphasis on key sectors such as healthcare, education, transport, tourism, and professional services to make India a global services giant.
The NMM was earlier announced by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman under the Union Budget 2025–26 with an outlay of ₹100 crore. The scheme is aimed at boosting innovation, competitiveness, and capacity across key sectors. It is expected to facilitate employment for 22 lakh people and generate a turnover of ₹4 lakh crore and exports of over ₹1.1 lakh crore, as per reports.
Modi also underscored the need to map skill demand at the state and global levels to better design skill development strategies, reports said. He called for academia and industry to work together to create high-quality talent, especially in higher education.