NTPC Green Energy Q3 Net Profit Dips To ₹17.32 Cr

NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) has posted about a 74% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹17.32 crore in the December quarter, hit by a surge in expenses.
It has reported a net profit of ₹65.61 crore in the October-December period of preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. NGEL's total income, however, rose to ₹684.22 crore from ₹581.46 crore in the year ago period.
The company's expenses surged to ₹615.60 crore from ₹481.22 crore in the third quarter of FY25.
NGEL is an umbrella company for the green business initiatives of NTPC, and undertakes clean energy projects through organic and inorganic.