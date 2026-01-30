  1. home
NTPC Green Energy Q3 Net Profit Dips To ₹17.32 Cr

The company's expenses surged to ₹615.60 crore from ₹481.22 crore in the third quarter of FY25

PTI
NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) has posted about a 74% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹17.32 crore in the December quarter, hit by a surge in expenses.

It has reported a net profit of ₹65.61 crore in the October-December period of preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. NGEL's total income, however, rose to ₹684.22 crore from ₹581.46 crore in the year ago period.

The company's expenses surged to ₹615.60 crore from ₹481.22 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

NGEL is an umbrella company for the green business initiatives of NTPC, and undertakes clean energy projects through organic and inorganic.

