Oasis Group Accelerates Premium Expansion, Targets ₹5,700 Crore Revenue by 2028

Speaking on the development, Chairman Deep Malhotra said: “With AAGHAAZ, Oasis Group begins a new chapter in premium Indian spirit-making. This launch reflects our commitment to creating world-class offerings that combine Indian craftsmanship, authenticity, and contemporary luxury. We remain focused on building globally competitive premium products originating from India while strengthening the country’s position in the evolving global premium spirits landscape.” Under the leadership of Chairman Deep Malhotra and Directors Gauravh Malhotra and Gautam Malhotra, Oasis Group has steadily expanded both operationally and geographically. The company currently reports an annual turnover of approximately ₹3,500 crore and is targeting ₹5,700 crore in revenue by March 2028. The projected growth is expected to be supported through premium portfolio expansion, manufacturing scale, distribution strengthening, and deeper international market penetration.