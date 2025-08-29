  1. home
Emami Plans to Enter New Overseas Markets to Boost International Growth

Addressing shareholders at the company's AGM here, he said the international business grew at a five-year CAGR of 11%

PTI
  • Emami Ltd plans to enter new overseas markets to accelerate international growth.

  • The company’s international business recorded a five-year CAGR of 11%.

FMCG major Emami Ltd plans to enter new overseas markets to speed up its international growth, Chairman R S Goenka said on Friday.

Addressing shareholders at the company's AGM here, he said the international business grew at a five-year CAGR of 11%.

Emami has also scaled up manufacturing in international markets, including in key overseas regions Bangladesh, Middle East and Africa, Goenka said.

He said that with inflation tapering, interest rates moderating and rural sentiment remaining resilient, the operating environment will be more conducive.

“The company is building a future-ready consumer business,” he said.

Goenka said in the coming days, Emami is committed to driving strong revenue growth backed by the health and wellness segments.

Emami’s revenue for the 2024-25 fiscal stood at ₹3,809 crore.

