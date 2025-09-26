NSE Unique Investors Base Crosses 12 Cr; 1 in 4 are Women

The unique investors’ base on NSE crossed 12 crore on September 23, with the last 1 crore added in just eight months.

Women account for one in four investors.

The growth pace has accelerated: it took 14 years for the first crore, seven years for the second, 3.5 years for the third, and just over a year for the fourth. Since crossing 4 crore in March 2021, each subsequent crore has been added in 6–7 months.

Total investor accounts registered stood at 23.5 crore as of September 23, 2025 (clients can register with multiple brokers).