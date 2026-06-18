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Digital Entertainment Firm Rusk Media Bags ₹100 Cr in Funding Led by Nazara Tech

The digital entertainment company will use the fresh capital to scale content, platforms, technology and AI-driven production

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Digital Entertainment Firm Rusk Media Bags ₹100 Cr in Funding Led by Nazara Tech
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  • Rusk Media raised ₹100 crore in a pre-Series C round led by Nazara Technologies, with participation from InfoEdge Ventures, IvyCap Ventures and Audacity VC.

  • The company plans to expand its IPs, including I-Popstar and Engaged, to new languages and international audiences.

  • Rusk Media will focus on AI tools to cut production costs, raise content velocity and support scalable brand solutions.

Digital entertainment company Rusk Media has raised ₹100 crore in a pre-Series C funding round led by gaming and sports media platform Nazara Technologies, with participation from InfoEdge Ventures, IvyCap Ventures, and a consortium led by Audacity VC.

Following the investment, representatives from Nazara Technologies and Audacity VC will join the board of directors of the Mumbai-headquartered firm, according to a company statement.

Rusk Media said it will utilise the fresh capital to accelerate its expansion across content, platforms, and technology.

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The proceeds will be deployed to scale its intellectual properties (IPs), including its talent reality franchise 'I-Popstar' and reality dating show 'Engaged', to new languages and international audiences.

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A central focus will be the deep integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in its production workflows. Rusk Media plans to build proprietary AI tools aimed at reducing production costs, increasing content velocity, and enabling scalable brand solutions and monetisation features.

"With Nazara Technology Limited, InfoEdge Ventures, and Audacity VC backing us in this round, we are in a uniquely strong position to sustain our growth and go truly global. By combining AI-driven production with agile formats – Alright! TV, sports, audio news – we are building world-class entertainment infrastructure from India for the world," Rusk Media CEO and Co-founder Mayank Yadav said. 

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