No Deadline for India-US Trade Pact, Focus on Protecting Farmers and MSMEs: Piyush Goyal

Goyal’s remarks come amid US demands for greater market access in India’s agriculture sector and a series of protectionist measures announced by the Donald Trump administration in recent months. Before India could fully absorb the impact of the 25% reciprocal and 25% penal tariffs on its exports that took effect at the end of August, Washington imposed a $100,000 fee on H-1B visas. The administration has also proposed other measures, including the HIRE Act targeting outsourcing and a 100% tax on patented pharmaceuticals, which could further weigh on India’s economic prospects.