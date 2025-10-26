Without naming any rivals, he said the beverage market is witnessing competition that may impact growth in the next few quarters. Replying to a query on macro pressures in regions like Latin America, Asia Pacific, he said: ”We're seeing growth in India. India was more impacted by weather, and there's some competitive situation in the beverage category that will affect the growth maybe for a few quarters, but coming back strong” The Coca-Cola Co Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President Henrique Gnani Braun said on earnings calls that its volumes declined in Asia Pacific markets, including India, due to "Inclement weather" during the monsoon season.