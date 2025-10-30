Major Blow to Indian Workforce in US, Trump Administration Ends Automatic Work Permit Renewals

Who Requires an EAD?

An Employment Authorisation Document (Form I-766) is issued to individuals who are not US citizens or permanent residents but are authorised to work for a specific period. Those holding a Green Card (Form I-551) do not need an EAD. Individuals with non-immigrant work visas such as H-1B, L-1B, O, or P are also not required to apply for an EAD.