Mahindra Logistics, L’Oreal India Launch All-Women Operated Warehouse in Indore

The facility supports distribution across central India, enabling movement of goods to key markets, including Jabalpur, Bhopal, Indore, Singrauli, Sagar, Ratlam, Bina, Satna, Rewa, Shahdol and Shivpuri, among others, Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) said

PTI
Mahindra Group's logistics arm MLL on Monday announced the launch of an all-women operated warehousing facility in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, in collaboration with the Indian subsidiary of French multinational firm L’Oreal.

The facility supports distribution across central India, enabling movement of goods to key markets, including Jabalpur, Bhopal, Indore, Singrauli, Sagar, Ratlam, Bina, Satna, Rewa, Shahdol and Shivpuri, among others, Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) said.

MLL said the dedicated women-operated warehousing unit strengthens regional outreach through faster replenishment cycles, reduced transit times, and improved service continuity for L’Oreal’s extensive portfolio.

"Our warehouse directly supports L’Oreal India's ambition of inclusion and diversity across its operations and reflects a shared belief that inclusive teams drive stronger performance and innovation," said Hemant Sikka, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Logistics Limited.

The facility handles a wide range of the product line by consolidating them under a streamlined fulfilment framework and is supported by MLL's in-house warehouse management system, the company said.

The platform integrates seamlessly with L’Oreal’s distribution requirements, enabling stronger inventory control, optimised workflows, and consistent service precision, it said.

"Launching the first-ever 100% women operated warehouse, in partnership with Mahindra Logistics is a reflection of our commitment to gender parity at the workplace, providing women with equal opportunities and creating shared value in our communities," said Arun Saravanakumar, Director, Supply Chain at L’Oreal India. 

