Mafatlal Industries Q2 Net Profit Rises 7.7 % to ₹ 21.52 Cr

Mafatlal Industries Ltd, part of Arvind Mafatlal Group, on Wednesday reported a 7.76 % increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹ 21.52 crore for the September 2025 quarter.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹ 19.97 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Mafatlal Industries, one of the country's oldest textile institutions.
Its revenue from operations rose 3.43 % to ₹ 1,029.69 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It was ₹ 995.52 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Total expenses of Mafatlal Industries increased 2.9 % to ₹ 1,012.33 crore in the September quarter.
Mafatlal Industries' total income, which includes other income, grew 3.09 % to ₹ 1,040.63 crore in the second quarter.
In the first half (H1) of FY26, Mafatlal Industries' total consolidated income surged 55.77 % to ₹ 2,285.47 crore.
Its CEO MB Raghunath said this is the "highest-ever half-yearly performance" in H1FY26.
"This growth reflects our focused business strategy, asset-light model, and disciplined execution across segments. Our institutional and uniforms businesses continue to demonstrate strength, supported by operational excellence and value-added offerings," he said.
On the outlook, Raghunath said: "With a strong order book of around ₹ 900 crore, we are well-positioned to sustain our growth momentum and surpass last year’s performance".