  1. home
  2. News
  3. Lic pays 7324 cr to finance minister as dividend for fy25

News

LIC Pays ₹7,324 Cr to Finance Minister as Dividend for FY25

The dividend was approved by LIC in its annual general meeting held on August 26, 2025, the state-owned insurance firm said in a statement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Justdial
LIC Photo: Justdial
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • LIC has paid a dividend of ₹7,324.34 crore to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for FY 2024-25.

  • The dividend was approved at LIC’s annual general meeting on August 26, 2025.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Friday said it has paid a dividend cheque of ₹7,324.34 crore to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the 2024-25 financial year.

The dividend was approved by LIC in its annual general meeting held on August 26, 2025, the state-owned insurance firm said in a statement.

The dividend cheque was presented to the Finance Minister by LIC CEO and MD R Doraiswamy in the presence of Department of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju and Joint Secretary Parshant Kumar Goyal, along with senior officials of the insurance company.

Related Content
Related Content

LIC had an asset base of ₹56.23 lakh crore as of March 31, 2025. It continues to be the market leader in the Indian Life Insurance market, it added.

null - Emami Agrotech
Emami Plans to Enter New Overseas Markets to Boost International Growth

BY PTI

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×