LIC Pays ₹7,324 Cr to Finance Minister as Dividend for FY25

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Friday said it has paid a dividend cheque of ₹7,324.34 crore to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the 2024-25 financial year.
The dividend was approved by LIC in its annual general meeting held on August 26, 2025, the state-owned insurance firm said in a statement.
The dividend cheque was presented to the Finance Minister by LIC CEO and MD R Doraiswamy in the presence of Department of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju and Joint Secretary Parshant Kumar Goyal, along with senior officials of the insurance company.
LIC had an asset base of ₹56.23 lakh crore as of March 31, 2025. It continues to be the market leader in the Indian Life Insurance market, it added.