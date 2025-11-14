LG Electronics Stock Falls Over 3%

Shares of LG Electronics India fell over 3% after the appliance and consumer electronics maker reported a 27.3% fall in net profit to ₹389.43 crore in the September quarter.
The company's shares declined 3.42% to close at ₹1,616 apiece on the NSE. During the day, it fell 4.97% to ₹1,590 per piece.
On the BSE, it slipped 3.31% to settle at ₹1,618.70 apiece. In the session, the scrip decreased 5.3% to ₹1,585.40 apiece.
In volume terms, 34.55 lakh equity shares were traded on the NSE, while 3.03 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE, during the day.
The BSE Sensex ended 84.11 points, or 0.10%, higher at 84,562.78, while the NSE Nifty went up 30.90 points, or 0.12%, to settle at 25,910.05.
On Thursday, LG Electronics India reported a 27.3% fall in net profit to ₹389.43 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal year.
The company, which was listed on October 14, had a net profit of ₹535.70 crore during the July-September period a year ago, the company said.
Its revenue from operations was almost flat at ₹6,174.02 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It was ₹6,113.88 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it added