Japan's Urban Renaissance keen to Support Mumbai Port Authority's Development Plans

Mumbai Port Authority held talks in Japan on waterfront redevelopment, integrated mobility and port-city planning.
UR expressed interest in supporting long-term development, including sustainable port-linked areas.
Discussions also covered possible integration of four proposed Metro Line 11 stations near Sewri.
Mumbai Port Authority on Thursday said that Japan's Urban Renaissance Agency (UR) has expressed keen interest in supporting its development projects, including those related to waterfront redevelopment, port-city integration and mobility planning.
Mumbai Port Authority Chairman M Angamuthu and UR's Director General Takehiro Umezu held discussions in Japan on Wednesday to explore potential collaborations in the Port's Vision 2047 Master Plan and future waterfront development initiatives, the state-owned port operator said in a statement.
The discussions focused on waterfront redevelopment, integrated mobility, port-city planning, and adopting Japanese urban development best practices, it said.
During the discussions, UR, which specialises in urban regeneration, waterfront development, and integrated city planning, expressed keen interest in supporting Mumbai Port Authority's long-term development vision, particularly in the areas of waterfront redevelopment, port-city integration, urban design, mobility planning, and sustainable development of port-linked areas, the statement said.
"Japan's experience in planned urban redevelopment and waterfront transformation offers valuable insights. Such exchanges help us evaluate global best practices that can enhance port efficiency, improve public access to waterfronts, and contribute to Mumbai's future development," Angamuthu said.
The discussions also covered future mobility integration within Mumbai Port Authority's areas, including the potential integration of four proposed Metro Line 11 stations in and around Sewri, it said, adding that UR also expressed interest in serving as a knowledge and design-planning partner, with potential collaboration involving the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for planning and infrastructure development.