  1. home
  2. News
  3. Irb infra plans to offer vm7 ham project to irb invit fund

IRB Infra Plans To Offer VM7 HAM Project To IRB InvIT Fund

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Thursday said it has offered its Gandeva Ena project, which forms part of the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Greenfield Expressway project, to IRB InvIT Fund

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Moneycontrol
IRB Infrastructure Photo: Moneycontrol
info_icon

 IRB Infrastructure Developers on Thursday said it has offered its Gandeva Ena project, which forms part of the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Greenfield Expressway project, to IRB InvIT Fund.

IRB Infrastructure Developers, in a statement, said the project is a 27.5 km (220 Lane Kms) stretch and has a cost of ₹1,702 crore.

The company board has approved the preliminary non-binding proposal for transfer of the said project to IRB InvIT Fund, which is a publicly offered and listed Infrastructure Investment Trust sponsored by the company, it added.

Big Bets On Small Nuclear

31 October 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Virendra D Mhaiskar, Chairman and Managing Director of the Company, said, "This step aligns with our bid-execute-stabilise-transfer strategy to unlock capital and drive growth".

Related Content
Related Content

"Offering our second HAM asset on this expressway to the Public InvIT provides long-term cashflow visibility to the InvIT while releasing funds to support IRB’s future growth," he added.

The Gandeva Ena HAM project had recently received a provisional completion certificate and is a revenue-generating asset, currently part of the company’s portfolio.

It is an eight-lane project on the Gandeva Ena stretch in Gujarat under NHAI’s Package-VII of India’s ambitious 'Bharatmala Pariyojana'.

The project is being implemented by VM7 Expressway Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, under a concession awarded by the National Highways Authority of India. 

IRB Infra Gets Appointed Date From NHAI For Tamil Nadu Project - null
IRB Infra Developers Stock Climbs 7% As Firm Bags ₹9,270 Cr Project From NHAI

BY PTI

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×